Euro trades at 4.9445 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94451 US dollar USD 4.35411 Swiss franc CHF 4.71331 British pound GBP 5.9315100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77171 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24271 Russian rouble RUB 0.05841 new Turkish lira TRY 0.31681 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68401 gram of gold XAU 254.44391 SDR XDR 6.1030The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.