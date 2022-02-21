Euro trades at 4.9447 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94471 US dollar USD 4.35291 Swiss franc CHF 4.74521 British pound GBP 5.9321100 Japanese yen JPY 3.79061 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24191 Russian rouble RUB 0.05651 new Turkish lira TRY 0.31921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68731 gram of gold XAU 265.54681 SDR XDR 6.1080The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. (AGERPRES)