Euro trades at 4.9447 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94471 US dollar USD 4.53041 Swiss franc CHF 4.85611 British pound GBP 5.9339100 Japanese yen JPY 3.65801 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.05391 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30731 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.71211 gram of gold XAU 281.09381 SDR XDR 6.2210The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.