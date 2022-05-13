Euro trades at 4.9458 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94581 US dollar USD 4.76431 Swiss franc CHF 4.75971 British pound GBP 5.8036100 Japanese yen JPY 3.69561 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25051 Russian rouble RUB 0.07441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30841 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70141 gram of gold XAU 279.38421 SDR XDR 6.3400The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.