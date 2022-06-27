Euro trades at 4.9459 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94591 US dollar USD 4.67301 Swiss franc CHF 4.88031 British pound GBP 5.7464100 Japanese yen JPY 3.46011 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24421 Russian rouble RUB 0.08681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.27941 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69871 gram of gold XAU 276.30021 SDR XDR 6.2512The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES