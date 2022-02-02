Euro trades at 4.9462 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94621 US dollar USD 4.37311 Swiss franc CHF 4.75761 British pound GBP 5.9268100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82331 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24381 Russian rouble RUB 0.05751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32491 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68751 gram of gold XAU 253.52401 SDR XDR 6.1240The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.