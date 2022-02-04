Euro trades at 4.9462 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94621 US dollar USD 4.31531 Swiss franc CHF 4.67661 British pound GBP 5.8511100 Japanese yen JPY 3.75491 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24321 Russian rouble RUB 0.05691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.31781 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.67841 gram of gold XAU 251.55691 SDR XDR 6.0662The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.