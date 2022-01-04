Euro trades at 4.9464 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94641 US dollar USD 4.37791 Swiss franc CHF 4.77201 British pound GBP 5.9153100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77831 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24521 Russian rouble RUB 0.05841 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32791 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68691 gram of gold XAU 254.23951 SDR XDR 6.1199The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.