Euro trades at 4.9464 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94641 US dollar USD 4.39411 Swiss franc CHF 4.76281 British pound GBP 5.9313100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24691 Russian rouble RUB 0.05721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69081 gram of gold XAU 255.26051 SDR XDR 6.1408The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.