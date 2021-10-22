Euro trades at 4.9467 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94671 US dollar USD 4.25011 Swiss franc CHF 4.63541 British pound GBP 5.8655100 Japanese yen JPY 3.73241 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24351 Russian rouble RUB 0.06021 new Turkish lira TRY 0.44281 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66521 gram of gold XAU 244.94161 SDR XDR 6.0138The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.