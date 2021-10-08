Euro trades at 4.9470 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94701 US dollar USD 4.27631 Swiss franc CHF 4.60421 British pound GBP 5.8251100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24491 Russian rouble RUB 0.05941 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47951 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66331 gram of gold XAU 241.86451 SDR XDR 6.0344The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.