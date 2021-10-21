Euro trades at 4.9470 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94701 US dollar USD 4.24841 Swiss franc CHF 4.62311 British pound GBP 5.8624100 Japanese yen JPY 3.72401 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24511 Russian rouble RUB 0.05981 new Turkish lira TRY 0.45721 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66421 gram of gold XAU 244.16201 SDR XDR 6.0106The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.