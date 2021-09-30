Euro trades at 4.9471 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94711 US dollar USD 4.26531 Swiss franc CHF 4.56271 British pound GBP 5.7431100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81211 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24021 Russian rouble RUB 0.05871 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47851 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66011 gram of gold XAU 237.29031 SDR XDR 6.0166The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.