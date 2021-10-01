Euro trades at 4.9471 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94791 US dollar USD 4.27281 Swiss franc CHF 4.58331 British pound GBP 5.7634100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84591 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24261 Russian rouble RUB 0.05851 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48201 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66281 gram of gold XAU 241.14491 SDR XDR 6.0298The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.