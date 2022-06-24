Euro trades at 4.9471 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94711 US dollar USD 4.69051 Swiss franc CHF 4.89741 British pound GBP 5.7699100 Japanese yen JPY 3.47381 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24471 Russian rouble RUB 0.08731 new Turkish lira TRY 0.27001 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70051 gram of gold XAU 275.61731 SDR XDR 6.2674The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.