Euro trades at 4.9472 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94721 US dollar USD 4.70201 Swiss franc CHF 4.71951 British pound GBP 5.8347100 Japanese yen JPY 3.63971 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24721 Russian rouble RUB 0.07251 new Turkish lira TRY 0.29481 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69741 gram of gold XAU 275.01131 SDR XDR 6.2962The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES