Euro trades at 4.9474 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94741 US dollar USD 4.35591 Swiss franc CHF 4.77251 British pound GBP 5.8856100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78401 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24621 Russian rouble RUB 0.05861 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32651 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68531 gram of gold XAU 255.75831 SDR XDR 6.1040The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, agerpres reports.