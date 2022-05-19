Euro trades at 4.9474 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94741 US dollar USD 4.71411 Swiss franc CHF 4.82701 British pound GBP 5.8404100 Japanese yen JPY 3.68811 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24661 Russian rouble RUB 0.07561 new Turkish lira TRY 0.29521 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69701 gram of gold XAU 276.83331 SDR XDR 6.3092The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES