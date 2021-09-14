Euro trades at 4.9475 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94751 US dollar USD 4.18771 Swiss franc CHF 4.54251 British pound GBP 5.8045100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80531 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23931 Russian rouble RUB 0.05741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49521 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64981 gram of gold XAU 240.66891 SDR XDR 5.9654The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.