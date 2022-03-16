Euro trades at 4.9476 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94761 US dollar USD 4.49921 Swiss franc CHF 4.78331 British pound GBP 5.8760100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80311 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24461 Russian rouble RUB 0.04521 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70831 gram of gold XAU 278.05741 SDR XDR 6.2125The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.