Euro trades at 4.9479 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94791 US dollar USD 4.68661 Swiss franc CHF 4.73621 British pound GBP 5.7968100 Japanese yen JPY 3.61041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24911 Russian rouble RUB 0.06871 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30601 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69731 gram of gold XAU 278.91821 SDR XDR 6.2808The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.