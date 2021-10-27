Euro trades at 4.9486 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94861 US dollar USD 4.26931 Swiss franc CHF 4.64851 British pound GBP 5.8647100 Japanese yen JPY 3.75781 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24301 Russian rouble RUB 0.06071 new Turkish lira TRY 0.44821 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66761 gram of gold XAU 245.28781 SDR XDR 6.0312The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.