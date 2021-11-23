Euro trades at 4.9487 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94871 US dollar USD 4.39571 Swiss franc CHF 4.72001 British pound GBP 5.8777100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82731 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24831 Russian rouble RUB 0.05861 new Turkish lira TRY 0.35731 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68811 gram of gold XAU 253.82241 SDR XDR 6.1350The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.