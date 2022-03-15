Euro trades at 4.9487 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94871 US dollar USD 4.50001 Swiss franc CHF 4.79361 British pound GBP 5.8651100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81331 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24581 Russian rouble RUB 0.04011 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30391 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70591 gram of gold XAU 279.00071 SDR XDR 6.2111The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.