Euro trades at 4.9488 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94881 US dollar USD 4.36421 Swiss franc CHF 4.70891 British pound GBP 5.8893100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82251 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24791 Russian rouble RUB 0.05991 new Turkish lira TRY 0.41431 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68371 gram of gold XAU 261.05661 SDR XDR 6.1125The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.