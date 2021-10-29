Euro trades at 4.9489 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94891 US dollar USD 4.24711 Swiss franc CHF 4.66151 British pound GBP 5.8529100 Japanese yen JPY 3.73461 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24341 Russian rouble RUB 0.06021 new Turkish lira TRY 0.44171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66401 gram of gold XAU 245.48171 SDR XDR 6.0108The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.