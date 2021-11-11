Euro trades at 4.9489 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94891 US dollar USD 4.31751 Swiss franc CHF 4.69161 British pound GBP 5.7794100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78571 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24411 Russian rouble RUB 0.06071 new Turkish lira TRY 0.43401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.67451 gram of gold XAU 258.43651 SDR XDR 6.0623The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.