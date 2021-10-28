Euro trades at 4.9490 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94901 US dollar USD 4.27151 Swiss franc CHF 4.64801 British pound GBP 5.8714100 Japanese yen JPY 3.75691 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24331 Russian rouble RUB 0.06071 new Turkish lira TRY 0.44361 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66761 gram of gold XAU 246.72541 SDR XDR 6.0330The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.