Euro trades at 4.9490 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94901 US dollar USD 4.37931 Swiss franc CHF 4.72531 British pound GBP 5.8794100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24721 Russian rouble RUB 0.05971 new Turkish lira TRY 0.39331 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68541 gram of gold XAU 262.20561 SDR XDR 6.1248The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.