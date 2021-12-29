Euro trades at 4.9490 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94901 US dollar USD 4.38491 Swiss franc CHF 4.77221 British pound GBP 5.8857100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81191 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24571 Russian rouble RUB 0.05941 new Turkish lira TRY 0.35191 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68851 gram of gold XAU 253.18861 SDR XDR 6.1281The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.