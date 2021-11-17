Euro trades at 4.9491 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94911 US dollar USD 4.37471 Swiss franc CHF 4.70161 British pound GBP 5.8778100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81231 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24731 Russian rouble RUB 0.06011 new Turkish lira TRY 0.41801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68561 gram of gold XAU 261.74701 SDR XDR 6.1186The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.