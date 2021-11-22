Euro trades at 4.9491 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94911 US dollar USD 4.38631 Swiss franc CHF 4.72221 British pound GBP 5.8918100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84161 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24811 Russian rouble RUB 0.05911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.39191 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68751 gram of gold XAU 259.30701 SDR XDR 6.1321The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.