Euro trades at 4,9491 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94911 US dollar USD 4.36831 Swiss franc CHF 4.76681 British pound GBP 5.8747100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80451 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.05941 new Turkish lira TRY 0.36731 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68591 gram of gold XAU 255.24551 SDR XDR 6.1139The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.