Euro trades at 4.9746 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.97461 US dollar USD 4.49581 Swiss franc CHF 5.36661 British pound GBP 5.7225100 Japanese yen JPY 3.17351 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25701 Russian rouble RUB 0.05001 new Turkish lira TRY 0.15281 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63221 gram of gold XAU 298.27471 SDR XDR 6.0432The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.