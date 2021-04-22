Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft land at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Four Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed on Thursday at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County.

The British detachment, consisting of about 200 airmen (pilots and technical personnel) and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, will carry out, together with the Romanian Air Force airmen, enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command in the next four months, the Defence Ministry states in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, this is the third rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu of the British Royal Air Force, after those carried out in 2017 and 2018, agerpres.ro confirms.

The air police missions, carried out jointly since 2017 and planned in the year before the deployment of the detachments, contribute to the development of reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to the strengthening of interoperability between the Romanian Air Force and the allies, the release also reads.