europarlamentare2019 AEP: Presidents of electoral bureaus of polling stations, appointed by drawing of lots

The electoral bureau chairs of the polling stations and their deputies are appointed on Sunday by computerized drawing of lots.

According to the electoral legislation in force, the chairperson of the polling station electoral bureau and his/her deputy are appointed by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a public session, announced 48 hours in advance, by computerized drawing of lots, organized at the county or Bucharest level, 15 days prior to the reference day, by positions, from among the people registered in the Romanian Electoral Experts' Body, with the domicile or residing in the respective county, based on the criterion of the proximity of the domicile or residence to the polling station headquarters, as well as on the criterion of the graduated studies, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.AEP specifies that the computerized drawing of lots will take place in the presence of the presidents of the county electoral bureaus and of the Bucharest municipality districts, and its results will be brought to public attention by posting on the Permanent Electoral Authority website, and at the county electoral bureaus and the districts' headquarters and on their websites.The Electoral Experts' Body is a permanent record of the people who can become chairpersons of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations or their deputies, set up, managed and updated by the AEP. The provisions of the Electoral Experts' Body were introduced by Law no. 208/2015 on the election of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as on the organization and functioning of the Permanent Electoral Authority, republished, with the subsequent amendments and completions and were first applied at the local elections of 5 June 2016.