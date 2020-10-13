European Commision: Romania needs stable, predictable legislative framework for offshore wind sector

The European Commission is having a dialogue with the Romanian authorities in order to establish a stable and predictable legislative framework in the offshore wind sector, so that Romania can make the most of its potential in this area, Remi Mayet, acting Head of Unit with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, said on Tuesday at the Bucharest Forum online conference organised by the Aspen Institute.

Romania has one of the largest onshore wind energy producing regions, in southeastern Dobrogea, and there is a very high potential in the offshore wind sector, so we must take care to have a stable and predictable legislative framework in order to attract as many investments as possible. The European Commission is in dialogue with the Romanian authorities to establish an optimal legislative framework, the European official said.

In support of this idea there is also a study of the World Bank, according to which Romania has a huge offshore wind potential of over 70,000 MW, and could reach the level of the UK in this sector in five years, Niculae Havrilet, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, said in July.

According to him, the costs of these technologies have greatly decreased, and Romania could catch up with the UK in just five years.

Romania has pledged a target of 30.7 pct renewable energy by 2030, compared to 24 pct set as a target for 2020 and already reached as early as in 2017.