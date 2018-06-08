European Commission Representation's head to Romanian politicians: On way to Sibiu 2019, make detour through Snagov

The head of the European Commission Representation Office in Romania, Angela Cristea, on Friday called on the Romanian political leaders on their way to Sibiu 2019 to make a detour through Snagov, for consensus and loyal cooperation between the institutions .

"The program of the European institutions as of now and until the end of the term of this European Parliament is called "the road to Sibiu", because we wish the member states to restore in Sibiu, on May 9, 2019, the declaration of trust in the EU. It is, of course, an important moment not only for Europe but also for Romania, which hosts this Summit during the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU and it has already been said to be a maturity test for Romania's ability to demonstrate that it is an active member to the forefront of the European construction. If we look at the European construction now, what are its successful ingredients? A consensual leadership and loyal cooperation between institutions. This is what Romania will have to achieve at this test. If we look at what is happening on the national level, we realize that this is really a challenge, because in Romania we see an increasingly narrower space for this consensual leadership, for consensus and for loyal cooperation between institutions. (...) Here I would like to appeal to the distinguished representatives of the political parties: I would invite you on your way to Sibiu 2019 to take a detour through Snagov," Angela Cristea said in the opening of the sixth editions of the Eurosfat Forum, the largest annual European Business Forum in Romania, organized by Europuls - Center for European Expertise.Angela Cristea brought to mind that there is "a moment of consensual leadership" in the European path of Romania, and that was marked by the 1995 Snagov Declaration, in which all political parties said they would support Romania's accession to the European Union.