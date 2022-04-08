European Commissioner Adina Valean to visit Romania on April 11 - 12

European Commissioner Adina Valean, in charge of transport, will pay a visit to Bucharest on April 11-12, where she will have a meeting with NGOs, volunteers and Romanian Railway Company representatives, but also meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, the Representation of the European Commission (EC) in Romania informs on Friday.

The visit will begin with the participation in the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFE), an event organized by the EC Representation, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant, together with the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

On April 12, Adina Valean will participate in a trilateral video conference with the ministers of transport of Romania, Ukraine and Moldova, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The priority of my visit to Romania is to find solutions, together with the authorities in Bucharest and those in Moldova and Ukraine, for the transport of goods from Ukraine and Moldova by rail, road, river and sea. The agenda will also include the level of preparation of infrastructure projects in Romania for an optimal absorption of European funds", Valean was quoted as saying by the release of the EC Representation in Romania.