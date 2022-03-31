European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit to visit Romania on Thursday, Friday

European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit pays a visit to Romania on March 31 and April 1, 2022."Romanians have welcomed into their homes those fleeing the brutal war in Ukraine, which is why we express our gratitude to them and our solidarity with Romania. During my two-day visit, I will have the opportunity to explain the EU funding options for the reception of refugees and for their integration into the education system, their training and getting access to labour market. I will also discuss Romania's economic and social situation with the Government, Parliament and social partners, especially such measures meant to strengthen social cohesion. And I will underscore how important it is to complete the national plan for the implementation of the European Child Guarantee," stated Nicolas Schmit, according to a press release of the EC Representation in Romania.
According to the same source, during his visit, the high dignitary will express the Union's solidarity with Romania regarding the reception of refugees from Ukraine, and he will hold talks on social reforms and investments in Romania's recovery and resilience plan, as well as Romania's national action plan for the implementation of the European Child Guarantee.
Commissioner Schmit will meet with representatives of the Government, Parliament, non-governmental organizations, the social partners and he will visit two social projects. He will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai, and with the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu.
He will also attend a joint meeting of the Committee on Labour and Social Protection and the Committee on European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The European official will also hold meetings with local authorities and NGO representatives.
On Friday, April 1, the Commissioner will meet with social partners (representatives of employers and trade unions), visit a school in Bucharest that received children who fled Ukraine invaded by Russia, and Sorin Cimpeanu, the Minister of Education. The Commissioner will then visit the Concordia Vocational School, an NGO co-financed by the European Social Fund, which supports children, young people and families in need so that they can have a more independent life and which currently support Ukrainian refugees.