European Funds Minister Bolos: Romania didn't lose European funds in 2019

The risk of decommitment which seemed imminent has been removed over the past two months for all operational programmes and the value of expenditure statements which were sent to the Public Finance Ministry since the beginning of November to the end of this year stood at 1.02 billion euro, European Funds Minister Ioan Marcel Bolos announced on Monday.

"Romania didn't lose European funds in 2019, over the past two months the risk of decommitment which seemed imminent has been removed. The amounts foreseen for the year ending have been fully used for projects funded through the 2014-2020 Operational Programmes," Bolos stated.

According to him, as of 4 November 2019, the risk of funds decommitment has been removed at the level of all operational programmes.

The head of European Funds brought to mind that as of October 31, 2019 Romania was facing a decommitment risk mainly for the Operational Programme "Human Capital" (OPHC), the Regional Operational Programme (ROP), the Operational Programme "Administrative Capacity" (OPAC) and the Assistance for Disadvantaged People Operational Programme.

The values of the expenditure statements sent by the Management Authority to the Public Finance Ministry between November and December 2019 were: Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (LIOP) - 258.6 million euro, the Operational Programme "Human Capital" - 177.5 million euro, the Competitiveness Operational Programme (COP) - 70.2 million euro, the Technical Assistance Operational Programme - 15.7 million euro, the Regional Operational Programme - 395 million euro, the Operational Programme "Administrative Capacity" - 32 million euro, the Assistance for Disadvantaged People Operational Programme - 56.8 million euro.

Currently, Romania's absorption rate is 36 percent compared to the EU average, which is 39 percent. Moreover, the value of the amounts received by Romania from the European Commission is over 11 billion euro.