European Projects Ministry says preserving professional human resources a serious goal

The leadership of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) held discussions with the members of the trade union "MIPE Normalitate" in order to find directions of action to solve the demands coming from the union, the institution informs.

"Preserving the professional human resources in the ministry and increasing the level of satisfaction at work are objectives that are taken seriously at the MIPE level. Given that the salary policy is a public policy carried out by the Government, in a unitary and non-discriminatory manner, but also in accordance with the provisions of the PNRR, the dialogue will continue for the establishment of the legislation in such a way that it meets the needs of fair remuneration of the performance and responsibilities of the MIPE staff without affecting the stability of the state budget," reads MIPE briefing sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The Ministry's reaction came after the trade union "MIPE Normalitate" of the employees of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE), announced that it will organise, on Thursday and Friday, a protest rally in front of the institution, demanding salaries at the maximum level existing within the professional category and granting a special status to the specialised staff managing non-reimbursable European funds.

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) also points out that the salaries of MIPE employees are mostly supported from external sources, "through an effort by the European Commission to keep well-paid staff in the system."

The protest will take place on Thursday 16 May 2024 from 15:00 to 17:00 and on Friday 17 May 2024 from 12:00 to 14:30.

The trade union "MIPE Normalitate" is affiliated to the Publisind Federation and BNS