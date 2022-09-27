European Researchers' Night offers Bucharesters astronomical observations, interactive workshops, experiments

Bucharesters are expected on Friday, between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., in Izvor Park, at Rondul Biciclistilor (the "Cyclists' Roundabout"), for astronomical observations, interactive workshops, robot shows, experiments with ferrofluids, contests, organized exhibitions as part of the European Researchers' Night event.

"Between September 30 and October 1, researchers with the ReCoNnect consortium invite the general public to discover the extraordinary world of science through dozens of activities intended for curious minds of all ages, as part of the 2022 European Researchers' Night event," informs a press release of the University of Bucharest sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

This year, the event takes place under the patronage of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization and presents the most diverse activities, all revolving around the general theme "New science, trends and results".

In Magurele (town in Ilfov County), the event takes place on Saturday, October 1, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., in the city's Central Square. The research institutes on the Magurele platform are sending researchers to the square to present the most interesting trends in science. Contests, live experiments and many artistic moments will be organized.

The activities of the ReCoNnect consortium will take place in Bucharest, Baia Mare, Bistrita, Braila, Buzau, Cluj-Napoca, Falticeni, Focsani, Galati, Magurele, Pitesti, Satu Mare, Suceava, Targu Neamt, Timisoara, as well as in the rural areas in the UNESCO Geoparks: Buzau Land, Hateg Country, Carpaterra, Oltenia under the Mountain.

This year's event is organized by a national consortium that includes the National Institute for Physics and Nuclear Engineering - Horia Hulubei, the National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, the National Institute for Materials Physics, the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics, the Institute of Space Sciences, the Institute of Atomic Physics, University of Bucharest, Babes Bolyai University of Cluj, Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava and Dunarea de Jos University of Galati.