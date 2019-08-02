European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day/Breaz: I express my compassion for those who suffered

Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Friday participated in an event dedicated to the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, on which occasion he expressed his compassion for those who suffered.

"Moments like these give us the opportunity to reiterate in front of the entire nation that we respect the minorities that are part of the Romanian people's identity. The Roma community in Romania deserves our respect for we are and we have been here together, throughout our history, to help Romania to develop as a multicultural and European country. I express my entire compassion for those who suffered during the Second World War Holocaust and not only," said Breaz, according to a press release of this Ministry.

The ceremony, carried out at the Holocaust Monument in Bucharest, brought together representatives of the Government and Roma communities, who paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust committed by the Nazi regime and its allies. Valer Daniel Breaz laid a wreath.

In the night between August 2 and 3, 1944, the Nazi regime exterminated the Roma in the Auschwitz camp, where 2,897 Roma women, men and children were killed. August 2 was proclaimed by the European Parliament as the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, the MCIN brings to mind.