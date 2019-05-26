Europeanelections2019/ALDE's Tariceanu: It is in the Romanians' interest to have people able to represent them in EP

National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said Sunday after voting that it is in the Romanians' interest to have people able to represent them in the European Parliament.

"I think it is in our interest to have people who are able to represent us with a long political experience, because there is a place where conflicts and struggles between the parliamentary groups break in favor of the best, of those who know how to fight (...) I see that there is a large turnout and I am glad to say that it is interesting for these elections to the European Parliament, which have an important role and will have an even more important role as everybody understands that the decisions made in the European fora affect our lives, the lives of Romanians, every day," said Tariceanu.In his opinion, any vote is "an exercise" for the future elections, and the parties can now test their ability to mobilise and attract voters.Tariceanu said he did not vote in the referendum."I did not vote in the referendum, because in order to measure the popularity of the president, there are much simpler and less costly ways that we can use. We do not have to hold a plebiscite for that," said Tariceanu.Tariceanu and his wife voted at a polling station at the School Sports Club no. 5 in Bucharest.