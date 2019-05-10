Europeanelections2019/ Ambassador Ionita: Bucharest to open record high number of polling stations in Republic of Moldova

Romania will open a record high number of 36 polling stations in the Republic of Moldova for the May 26 elections to the European Parliament; compared to the 2014 Euro-parliamentary elections, the number of stations opened in the Republic of Moldova is four times higher, Radio Chisinau reported on Friday, citing a statement made by Romanian ambassador in Chisinau Daniel Ionita.

Twelve of the stations will be in Chisinau, and for the first time the Durlesti suburb of the Moldovan capital will also have a polling place, Daniel Ionita announced on Friday in a press conference.The stations will be open 07:00 through 21:00 and all Romanian nationals aged 18+ who present a valid identity document are eligible to vote, said the ambassador.Ballot casting is allowed with diplomatic passport, office passport, ordinary passport - electronic or temporary passport included, ID card - provisional one included. Voting on the basis of a travel document will not be allowed, the Romanian ambassador said.Daniel Ionita added that voters can cast ballots only after signing a bona fide statement that they did not vote elsewhere.The Romanian diplomat also mentioned that on election day the consular sections will not release identity documents.