Europeanelections2019/Minority leader Orban calls vote citizen's weapon, expects ballot outcome to be surprising

National chairman of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Sunday that the vote is the "strongest weapon" available to every citizen, adding that the result of the poll will be surprising and clearly indicating that "things have fundamentally changed" in Romania.

"I am convinced that today will be a victory of the Romanians, a victory of the Romanians of good faith, well-educated Romanians, of the Romanians with common sense who earn their living honestly, of the Romanians who really want the best for Romania. This victory of the Romanians will, in my view, mean that those who are at rule today will no longer have any legitimacy to keep power. (...) I am convinced that the result of the poll will be a surprise to everyone and clearly indicated that things have changed fundamentally in Romania and that citizens no longer want what has happened in the last two years to happen again in Romania," Orban said after voting at a section in Dobroesti, Ilfov County.Orban underscored that the "true holders of the public power" in Romania are the citizens, and the exercise of this power is done by voting."The vote is the strongest weapon available to every Romanian citizen. I am convinced that the Romanians have understood that;, I am convinced that the Romanians will not let themselves be manipulated, will not be intimidated, and will exercise their right to vote, both in the referendum and in the elections to the European Parliament. I am convinced that the referendum will pass, that the presence quorum will be met and that people will express their will in this referendum, because I am convinced that the overwhelming majority of Romanian citizens want the Romanian leadership to be honest, fair people, and also want anyone committing corruption crimes to be punished, and the leadership to be unable to find solutions to get rid of punishment by adopting ordinances or laws," he said.Orban mentioned that he exercised his constitutional right to vote both in the referendum convened by the President of Romania and in the elections to the European Parliament.