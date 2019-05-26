Europeanelections2019/President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Diaspora voting for Romania's future

President Klaus Iohannis posted a message on Facebook on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere, stating that the diaspora votes for Romania's future.

"On the Day of Romanians Everywhere, the diaspora votes for the future of Romania!," Iohannis wrote, releasing also several photos with the queues at the polling stations opened for out-of-country Romanians.President Klaus Iohannis exercised his right to vote on Sunday morning at the station opened at the "Jean Monnet" High School in Bucharest.Upon leaving the polling station, he urged the Romanians to turn out to vote.The Day of Romanians Everywhere is celebrated since 2015 on the last Sunday of May.