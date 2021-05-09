EuropeDay Ludovic Orban: EU, NATO integrations - favorable impact on Romanian citizens' lives

Integrations into the European Union and NATO have had a favorable impact on the lives of Romanian citizens, said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, at the Europe Day ceremony at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument.

"Integration into the European Union and, of course, integration into NATO have been objectives supported by all political forces and, in general, by society as a whole. It is very clear now that these decisions have had a favorable impact on the lives of Romanian citizens. Since the moment we became members of the European Union, Romania has been steadily moving forward in all respects and the lives of Romanians have been better and better. It is very clear that the European Union is in a period of changes and challenges. There are many things we should think about, because there are many enemies outside Europe and often inside Europe, who do not feel very well in the European concept and try to obtain various advantages, economic and political gains without taking into account the European Union. European institutions need to be closer to the people," Ludovic Orban said at a ceremony at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument in King Mihai I Park.

He added that a common foreign policy must be created, because the European Union should be more and more present at various events in different parts of the world, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Of course, we need to build our defence capabilities in NATO, not in competition with NATO, and of course we need to be more and more economically competitive and have common positions on various issues at European level related to this economic competition, which is global, and all the decisions that are made should be to the advantage of the EU's competitiveness," Orban added.