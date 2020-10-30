Eurostat: Romania, among main producers of pumpkin in EU

France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Poland and Romania were the main producers of pumpkin in the European Union last year, according to data released on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), on the occasion of celebrating Halloween, according to AGERPRES.

In 2019, approximately 25,000 hectares in the European Union were grown with pumpkin, a popular product especially at this time of year, when it is used to make ghost lanterns or for cooking.

Last year, the largest producers of pumpkin and gourd in the European Union were France (129,400 tons), Spain (129,100 tons), Germany (86,000 tons), Portugal (72,700 tons), Poland (68,500,000 tons) and Romania (20,840 tons).

In 2019, the EU imported 31,100 tons of pumpkin and gourd from outside the EU bloc, 81% more than in 2012. The largest share of imports came from South Africa (17%), Panama (11%), Morocco (10%), UK and Argentina (each with 9%) and Brazil (8%).

In 2019, the EU exported 21,700 tons of pumpkin and gourd outside the EU bloc, 64% more than in 2012. Exports went mainly to the United Kingdom (63%), Switzerland (16%) and Israel (11%).

Among the EU member states, the largest exporters of pumpkin and gourd outside the EU bloc last year were Spain (36% of EU export volumes), Portugal (30%), France (12%) and Greece (10%).